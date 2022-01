NDSU Women’s Basketball Wins Summit League Home Opener

Top Denver, 74-68

Fargo, N.D. — North Dakota State women’s basketball picks up their first Summit League in the conference home opener, 74-68, over Denver.

It ends a two-game skid for the Bison. Heaven Hamling and Reyena Hopkins both had a team-high 14 points in the victory.

NDSU is back in action Saturday at home against Omaha.