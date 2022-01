RedHawks Bring Back Familiar Faces

Resign Leo Pina, Jordan George, Kevin McGovern, Nick Novak

FARGO, N.D — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks bringing back some familiar faces this summer.

Thirds baseman Leo Pina returns for a fifth season. The all-star Jordan George for his second after a 50-game on-base streak last year.

Pitcher Kevin McGovern who set the American Association strikeout record and saw time in the minors with the St. Louis Cardinals. And finally infielder, Nick Novak, who played 45 games as a rookie.