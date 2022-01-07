Bison fans gear up for the FCS National Championship

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fans are loading up for Frisco to cheer on the Bison in the FCS National Championship.

“We did get word finally on Thursday that our flight was going to fly out at 11:00. Then yesterday we got some urgent messages that our flight isn’t going until 4:00 and then we got changed again to 12:45. So, we’re leaving today at 12:45,” Bison fan Buzz Byzewski said.

Many fans had their flights delayed multiple times and moved up, but that didn’t discourage them from making the trip to cheer on the Bison.

Byzewski has been to Frisco seven times. Tim and Linda Haak are season ticket holders and have been to three national championship games.

“I had a little panic last night when we saw that the times were changed. Then my email failed on my phone, but got everything resolved and here we are,” Bison fan Linda Haak.

“I’m excited. I want the Bison to kick some out like they usually do. I think it’s going to be a great game, we’re playing a great team in Montana st, pretty similar teams and I think it’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Byzewski.

Frisco, Texas has become somewhat of a second home for Bison fans. This is the ninth time in 11 years they’ve been to the FCS national championship game. This year they take on Montana State. These coaching staffs are very familiar with one another so it’s personal.

“Brent Vigen was the offensive coordinator here, so, I mean, obviously he knows a lot about the Bison. So, I think that helps them in preparation for playing the Bison,” Byzewski said.

“It’s fabulous I mean when we checked into our hotel last time, everyone was wearing Bison gear,” Haak said.

As far as game predictions go.

“Go Bison!” Byzewski said.

“Go Bison!” Haak said.

Kickoff is at 11:00 AM Saturday on ESPN2.