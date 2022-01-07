Watch: Burgum gets license to go ‘Bobcat hunting’ before Bison-Bobcat match

BISMARCK (KVRR) – A video on social media shows Gov. Doug Burgum purchasing a furbearer license to go “Bobcat hunting” before Saturday’s FCS Championship game between the NDSU Bison and the Montana State Bobcats.

Burgum is involved in a wager over the outcome of the game with Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte.

If the Bison win, Gianforte has agreed to give Burgum a basket of Montana goodies including beef jerky, huckleberry jam, craft beer and whiskey.

If the Bobcats are victorious, Burgum will hand over a basket of North Dakota products.

Saturday’s game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas starts at 11:00 a.m.