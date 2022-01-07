West Fargo pulls city plows due to extreme cold

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – West Fargo city snow plows will not be clearing maintenance zones Friday due to the extreme cold.

The Public Works Dept. will continue to plow West Fargo roads using the maintenance zone schedule beginning Monday. This will include any zones that may have been missed due to this week’s winter weather.

The maintenance zone schedule divides the City of West Fargo into five specific zones that are assigned a day of the week for maintenance to occur.

During maintenance days, no on-street parking is allowed between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. in that zone. Vehicles parked on the street will be ticked by the West Fargo Police Department or towed.