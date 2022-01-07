Winter cold causes frequent car problems

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – These cripplingly cold temps are leading a lot of folks to call for tow truck help.

Employees at Aggressive Towing say business is booming and they’re getting requests for tows as fast as they can do them.

Some places aren’t taking appointments and it’s first come first serve. Aggressive Towing will give priority to people stuck on the side of the road rather than those at home or at businesses.

Make sure you let your vehicle warm up before you drive it and to leave the house with plenty of gas.

“You know, proper maintenance on vehicles. If you’re not doing it it’ll show this time of year. You know, batteries. If you aren’t changing your oil regularly, you know, spark plugs and wires that’s a big one too. That’s a big one you’re going to run into when it’s cold. When it gets cold, everything is going to show,” Aggressive Towing Driver Logan Wilson said.

Make sure to keep a winter kit of warm clothing and kitty litter or sand to get traction for your tires.