Essentia Health Looks to Community for Volunteers

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Essentia Health-Fargo is actively recruiting volunteers to work in the Cancer Center, emergency department, gift shop and as patient escorts.

Since the start of Covid 19 protocols, Essentia Health is down to only thirty volunteers.

If you’re interested, shifts are four hours long.

Qualifications include a successful background check, must be 18 or older, and be fully vaccinated for Covid-19 and the flu.

Volunteers also need to wear a mask on site.

The hospital relies on volunteers to connect with the public.

“Volunteers are so instrumental in our day to day work, I mean they’re the ones that come in and you know help out the staff, so they can get back to the direct patient care. It’s really amazing to see the connection that our volunteers have with our patients,” said Kerri Anderson Volunteer supervisor at Essentia.