Update: Rural Ogema man found alive

1/2 James Mulari

2/2 Mulari Subari

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says the search for a missing Ogema man is over.

Authorities say 82-year-old James Mulari was found Monday, several miles north of Greenbush, Minn.

Mulari was last seen in the Park Rapids area at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

The sheriff’s office is in the process of reuniting Mulari with his family.