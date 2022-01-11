Fargo Force Skating Way Towards Top Of Western Conference

Won 7 of last 10 games; two points out of fourth spot in the west

FARGO, N.D — The Fargo Force are starting to skate their way up the USHL’s western conference standings. The reason why? Having the second best record over the last 10 games.

In that stretch, the Force took home seven wins and earned points in eight. Much of the success has been found on the road with the third most victories in the conference. It’s moved them from last place in the west to within just two points of a top four spot.

With only three players back from last season’s Clark Cup team, there have been many challenges facing head coach Scott Langer in year one, however their best hockey is ahead.

“It took some time for everyone to get in the right direction and in order to buy in. As we build and as we continue to build here. In the first half we took some lumps,” Langer said. “Sooner or later competitive people don’t like to take lumps. Our guys have figured out winning is a lot more fun. We have a good group of guys out there that want to win hockey games and want to do things the right way. That’s what you’re starting to see right now.”

The Force stay on the road this weekend against first place tri-city before returning home.