H.S. Tuesday Roundup: Moorhead Boys Hockey, GF Red River Boys Hoops Both Win

Spuds score 8 in win; Roughriders put up 101

FARGO, N.D — Moorhead boys hockey took the ice Tuesday night looking for its seventh win in a row and got, 8-2, over East Grand Forks. Second game in a row the Spuds have scored eight goals in victory.

Grand Forks Red River boys basketball put up 101 points to hand West Fargo just its second loss and first on the home floor this season.