Roers Jones joins race for Fargo mayor

Shannon Roers Jones

FARGO (KVRR) – A member of the legislature who represents District 46 in Fargo has announced that she’s running for mayor.

Republican Shannon Roers Jones is an attorney who was first elected to the North Dakota House in 2016.

“It’s time for fresh leadership to unlock Fargo’s unlimited potential” Roers Jones said in an email announcing her candidacy. “Together we’ll support our law enforcement and first responders, hold the line on taxes, and treat taxpayers like the customers we are.”

Mayor Tim Mahoney and City Commissioner Arlette Preston have said that they also plan to run for mayor.

City Auditor Steve Sprague says so far, nobody has filed papers to officially declare their candidacy. The deadline is in mid-April.