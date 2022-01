Update: Missing Fargo teen located in Minnesota

FARGO (KVRR) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says 14 year-old McKenzie Harris has been located in Minnesota.

Cass County authorities are working to return McKenzie’s safe return to her family.

McKenzie was last seen on Jan.9 at around 6 pm leaving a family member’s residence in North Fargo.

The Sheriff’s Office says an investigation remains on-going.