Human remains belong to man missing since 1970

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. – Sheriff’s officials say human remains found buried in Isanti County in 2003 have finally been identified as a 22-year-old man missing since 1970.

According to the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, investigators have long believed Donald Rindahl was a homicide victim, but his death has been classified as undetermined. The skeletal remains were discovered in August 2003 near Cambridge during an excavation project.

Investigators have used DNA from the remains over the years to make identification, but were not successful until turning to a Texas lab last year that uses newer technology.

It was able to develop a match with a relative, which led authorities to Rindahl’s identification.