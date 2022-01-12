Marquart leaving legislature after 22 years

DILWORTH, Minn. (KVRR) – Longtime Democratic State Rep. Paul Marquart of Dilworth says he’s decided not to run for reelection.

The former Dilworth mayor served 11 terms in the Minnesota House. He was first elected to the legislature in 2000.

“At 65, it’s time to try new things and to spend more time with my family and those fun grandchildren,” Marquart said.

Marquart, a social studies teacher at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton High School for 38 years, plans to continue teaching. “I have always felt so fortunate to be able to work with our excellent youth as a teacher and with constituents as a legislator to improve our rural communities and the state of Minnesota.”

Marquart said the most enjoyable part of being a legislator was going door-to-door and meeting and visiting with constituents. “I truly valued the friendships and conversations I had with a lot of wonderful people in the district. I will really miss that.”