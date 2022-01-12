UND Hockey Working Through COVID Situation

Did not meet NCHC player requirement to play against Omaha this weekend

GRAND FORKS, N.D — For the first time over the pandemic, COVID is impacting the North Dakota hockey program. The NCHC’s minimum requirement for a series to be played could not be met postponing this weekend’s battle at the Ralph against Omaha.

The last time UND had to postpone a pair of games was last January also against the Mavericks, who had a large number of positive cases. This comes after UND was swept for the first time all season against Cornell.

While it limits the number of players who can participate over the next week, that’s not stopping head coach Brad Berry from containing to let those who can practice practice.

“The guys that are here will continue on as far as building what we can with our small group. Individual skills and team skills. Structure. Different things like that and keep building,” Berry said. “We have to keep moving forward. We can’t just stop because we don’t have current players in our line-up. We just have to keep pushing and think that’s good mentally and physically for us.”

The series will be made up February 4-5th while the previously scheduled series with Colorado college gets pushed back a week.