Wild African cat to go to Minnesota sanctuary
BOSTON – An African serval cat found injured in a Boston suburb last week will go to a wild cat sanctuary in Minnesota if an amputation proceeds as anticipated.
The male cat named “Bruno,” will go to The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone, Minnesota. The cat was found in a backyard in Lincoln, Massachusetts, with a back limb broken in two places.
The human society MSPCA says serval cats are not allowed to be owned in Massachusetts except for by zoos with a permit.
The cat will undergo surgery to amputate its back leg before moving to Minnesota.