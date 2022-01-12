Wild African cat to go to Minnesota sanctuary

"Bruno" (MSPCA photo)

BOSTON – An African serval cat found injured in a Boston suburb last week will go to a wild cat sanctuary in Minnesota if an amputation proceeds as anticipated.

The male cat named “Bruno,” will go to The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone, Minnesota. The cat was found in a backyard in Lincoln, Massachusetts, with a back limb broken in two places.

The human society MSPCA says serval cats are not allowed to be owned in Massachusetts except for by zoos with a permit.

The cat will undergo surgery to amputate its back leg before moving to Minnesota.