H.S. Hoops Roundup: Kindred Boys, Richland Girls Fall

Kindred beats Lisbon, Richland falls to Wheaton-Herman-Norcross

FARGO, N.D — Class B North Dakota high school hoops on this Thursday night.

Richland falls on the home floor to Wheaton-Herman-Norcross, 60-43.

Kindred stays at the top of the region one standings with a 57-29 win over Lisbon.