Moorhead Police on scene at 18th Street South apartment

Our crew on the scene reports a heavy police presence.

MOORHEAD, MN (KVRR) – Moorhead Police along with Clay County Sheriff’s Deputies are on scene at an apartment complex in the 3000 block of 18th Street South.

Officers are outside the building with guns drawn.

Residents in the building are being told to shelter in place.

We are monitoring the situation and will have an update on KVRR Local News at 6:00 p.m.