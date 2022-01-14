Bond set for man who evaded sex crime charges in Moorhead for nearly 22 years

Curtis Brovold

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A man who fled to Mexico after he failed to appear in court on sex crime charges more than two decades ago in Moorhead will be allowed to post bond.

Curtis Brovold is accused of luring a 14-year-old girl by computer and having sex with her at a Moorhead motel.

Judge Galen Vaa on Friday set bond for Brovold at $250,000 with conditions, or $400,000 without conditions. Assistant Clay County Attorney Brittany Davila requested bail to be set at $200,000 with conditions or $400,000 without conditions.

During Friday’s court appearance, Davila said Brovold poses “significant public safety and flight concerns.” If Brovold is able to post bond, he will have to surrender his passport.

Investigators say in early 2000, Brovold communicated with the victim mostly over the internet for about six months. In July of 2000, Brovold flew to Moorhead to meet with the teenage victim.

Detectives from the Moorhead Police Dept. and the FBI developed information that Brovold, a former computer technician, was living in Mexico. Brovold was arrested without incident outside his home on Wednesday.

Brovold’s next court appearance is Feb. 17.