Play of the Week Nominees: January 14th

Kindred, Richland Battle for Play of the Week

FARGO, N.D — This week’s nominees for the DJ Colter high school play of the week shows to the hardwood.

First up, Class B girls from Thursday, Richland’s Megan Roob with the spin moves against Wheaton-Herman-Norcross. Showing why she’s the program’s leading scorer.

But is it better than Kindred and Lisbon? Vikings Jaiden Pareza with the no-look to Brock Woehl. All part of a 57-29 win over the Broncos.

Which is better, that’s for you to decide? Vote for your favorite on our twitter poll under @KVRRSports and we’ll announce the winner on Monday night during KVRR Local News at 9.