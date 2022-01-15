Messiah Lutheran Church hosts drive-thru winter clothing drive

This is the second consecutive year Messiah Lutheran Church has held the event.

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Volunteers met people outside in the parking lot for supplies.

Givers from their church family and the community dropped off everything from blankets and coats to scarves and sleeping bags.

Someone even dropped off homemade hats.

They plan to continues collecting items over the next few days and distribute them at the end of next week.

“We’re having a drive-thru warm clothing drive. This is our second annual one. Everyone was so generous last year. They might not have places to sleep overnight, so we just want to make sure we’re able to give to area organizations to help keep people warm,” said Gail Nelson.

Last year, they sent items to places like Cass County Jail, Open Door 65, and Micah’s Mission.