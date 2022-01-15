Semi ends up in the ditch after clipping NDDOT snowplow

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says both drivers were not injured in the crash
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KVRR) — A semi sideswipes a NDDOT snow plow near Jamestown on I-94.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says both vehicles were going eastbound about five miles east of the city shortly before 2 p.m. when the semi clipped the passenger-side blade of the plow.

It caused the semi to go into the ditch and tip onto its side.

The semi’s 32-year-old driver from Hawley, Minnesota was not injured, along with the 53-year-old Jamestown snowplow driver.

