Behind Star Players, West Fargo Girls Basketball At Top of EDC Standings

Won 9 of first 10 games

WEST FARGO, N.D — It’s been seven years since West Fargo girls basketball has made a state tournament appearance and nine years since making the state title game. With the start the team is having and the numbers being putting up they’re well on their way to end those droughts.

The packers have won nine of their first 10 games holding the top spot in the EDC and no doubt can shoot the basketball. They’re averaging just over 72 points per game. which is also tops in the league and have two of the top four point getters- in Chloe Pfau and Miriley Simon.

Before a knee injury, Pfau was scoring 18 a contest while Simon has been a walking bucket producing at a double-double clip with 22 points and 13 rebounds.

“They make me look like I’m a really good coach and they work hard. It something other teams have to game plan for,” head coach Mike Benson said. “We’ve had a lot of possessions averaging over 70 a game and getting to the throw line. If were able to rebound, I’ll always like our chances.”

“We just have plays that work out for us. We try to take it to the hole as much as we can,” Simon said. “Get fouled and get as many points as possible. I’d personally like to shoot more threes if I could and it makes me harder to guard but then if it makes more harder to guard my teammates will be open.

“We’ve just been moving the ball around and trying to get the ball to Miriley as much as we can because she’s a beast and every time you get it to her, she just finishes,” sophomore Brylie Peterson said. “Their work ethic is so good and they push our team so much. They’re always getting on us in games and everything.”

Packers will look for that 10th win Tuesday night when hosting Valley City.