Kindred’s Pareza Wins High School Play of the Week

No-look pass won 58 percent of the votes

KINDRED, N.D — The DJ Colter high school play of the week winner goes to Kindred boys basketball and Jaiden Pareza.

Pareza’s no-look pass to Brock Woehl helped the Vikings take down Lisbon in a region one match-up.

Congrats to Pareza and the Vikings.