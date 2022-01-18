City Commissioner Preston files to run for Fargo Mayor

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – Two people are now officially in the race for Fargo mayor.

City Commissioner Arlette Preston has joined businesswoman, attorney and state lawmaker Shannon Roers-Jones on the June ballot. Preston says she’s looking ahead.

“Building a future for our children and grandchildren, and granted others could probably say that as well, but the core of that truly and I keep going back to thriving neighborhoods that are strong and allow individuals to be able to afford homes, whether they want to own or rent,” Preston said in announcing her candidacy on KFGO News & Views.

She also said planning for the FM Diversion would be another priority.

Preston was elected to the commission two years ago.

She was also a commissioner for two terms beginning in 1992.

She was a member of the Fargo School Board from 2002-2006.

She owns an in-home medical services company for the elderly.

Mayor Tim Mahoney is expected to run again.

City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn is another possible candidate.