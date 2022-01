H.S Hockey Roundup: Moorhead, Fargo North Boys Win

Moorhead edges out Davies; Fargo North comes out with road win over Sheyenne

FARGO, N.D — Moorhead Boys Hockey travels across the Red River and extends their win streak to nine with a 5-4 over Davies at Scheels Arena.

Fargo North boys hockey scored five unanswered goals in the third period to top Sheyenne, 6-3.