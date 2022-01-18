Woman arrested in car vs. train crash in New York Mills

NEW YORK MILLS, Minn. (KVRR) – A woman who told police that she was trying to “beat the train” was arrested after her vehicle was struck by a BNSF train in New York Mills.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says a car driven by 32-year-old Moriah Flores was struck on the passenger rear corner as she drove through a railroad crossing Saturday.

There were no injuries.

The sheriff says alcohol was a factor in the crash and that Flores was taken into custody.