Minnesota lawmakers face $7.7B surplus in 2022 session

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Legislature will decide how to handle a $7.7 billion surplus when it convenes Monday, Jan. 31.

The main job for lawmakers in even-numbered years traditionally is a public works borrowing package known as a bonding bill.

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has proposed a record $2.7 billion package, which will likely be challenged by Republicans.

Debates over how to use the enormous surplus will dominate the session, which runs through late May.