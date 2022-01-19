Teen charged with shooting mother in dispute over meth

COOK, Minn. – Prosecutors in St. Louis County say they have charged a 16-year-old with attempting to kill her mother because she took methamphetamine away from her daughter.

The teen is charged in juvenile court with attempted murder. The 40-year-old mother was shot and wounded Sunday afternoon west of Cook. Deputies found the teen’s car stuck in a ditch about two miles from the crime scene.

Three people were in another vehicle nearby. Two were identified as good Samaritans, while the third was the suspect.

The girl was taken to the St. Louis County Courthouse in Hibbing for processing.

According to the petition, she admitted shooting her mother.