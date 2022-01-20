MSUM Basketball Programs Back to Action After 2-Week COVID Pause

First games since Jan. 2-3

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Its been a long two weeks for both Minnesota State-Moorhead basketball programs. Four games over two weekends including a home doubleheader were canceled after the return from the holiday break as COVID spread across both teams.

Its been a slow work back to the court. The Dragons went through a mandatory 7-day pause from the NSIC before getting in some light drills late last week and then on to more full practices by Monday.

Dealing with cancelations in the schedule was something head coaches Karla Nelson and Chad Walthall went through a little bit last season, however going through the same motions again is something neither wanted to relive.

“You’re coming back from a really extended Christmas break. That’s what it feels like,” Nelson said. I’ve never had an extended Christmas break and I’ve never wanted to have one. You just have to get yourself ready. We don’t have a plan and you don’t really experience this so you just have to go with it. Do the best you can.”

“When you lose four games you don’t have as many opportunities to compete but you have no control over it so you try to do the best job you can handling it and when you’re allowed the opportunity to practice again, you do it and you live with it,” Walthall said.

10 games remain with both teams having felt some momentum from before the stoppage. Getting the chance to play again goes along way towards how the season finishes out.

“This weekend coming off COVID, I’m not really sure what to expect but when you haven’t been able to compete for two weeks getting to do that is the biggest and most important thing,” Nelson said. “If we can compete at high level, we’ll give ourselves a good chance to win. If things don’t go well, it’ll be two very difficult games to win.”

“We have the potential to string some games here together at some point,” Walthall said. “Certainly were more than capable of it. I think we’re looking to be a little more consistent. Put some back to back games together. We’ve had some good practice and hopefully we can pick up where we left off.”

It all restarts with two doubleheaders at home. The first against Winona State Friday night then Upper Iowa Saturday afternoon.