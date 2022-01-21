Fargo South’s Addie Wagner Hits 2,000 Career Points

Wagner Has Led the Bruins Varsity Team in Scoring Since She Was in 7th Grade

FARGO N.D. –

Bruin nation was buzzing for week as Addie Wagner closed in on 2,000 career points.

“My parents were counting…” said Wagner.

Tuesday night the senior guard needed just 24 points to hit the milestone. But why stop there?

“26, so two more than I needed… Honestly at first I didn’t realize it until after my teammates were swarming me and the whole crowd was wild,” she said.

Wagner now is one of the five players ever to hit the 2 thousand point mark in North Dakota high school basketball and led the varsity team in scoring since before she was even in high school

“We moved her up as a 7th grader and so from her 7th graded year to her senior year she has added a lot of things but she can do it all for us really. She handles the basketball and can play the point guard spot for us obviously is a great prolific scorer,” said Bruins coach, Jason Smedshammer.

After leading the bruins for six straight years, Wagner’s basketball journey will continue next year just down the road with the Minnesota State University Moorhead Dragons.

“I’m excited to play around new teammates .. Karla.. She’s a hard coach so she’ll push me and make me better,” said Wagner.

The excitement is mutual

“What a great accomplishment for a really terrific kid I mean she not only scores the points but she tries to distribute the ball to her teammates .. Just fun to watch and she’s just a class act and I’m grateful that she’s coming to our program I think she can be special,” said MSUM Women’s Basketball coach Karla Nelson.