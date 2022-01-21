Play of the Week Nominees: January 21st

Davies, East Grand Forks Battle for Play of the Week

FARGO, N.D — This week’s nominees for the Chris Heise high school play of the week are from the ice.

First up, Fargo North-South and East Grand Forks. Ashley Corbett with the glove save for the Greenwave. Gave up just two goals over the final two periods on Thursday.

But is it better than Moorhead and Davies? Eagles netminder Trent Wiekem stopping any Spuds goal from happening on the 2 on 1 rush.

Which is better, that’s for you to decide? Vote for your favorite on our twitter poll under @KVRRSports and we’ll announce the winner on Monday night during KVRR Local News at 9.