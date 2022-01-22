Friday Night High School Hoops wrap up!

Grand Forks Red River girls at Fargo North girls and Davies boys at Moorhead boys

Fargo, Moorhead, (KVRR)- The top team in the EDC came to take on Fargo North girls in a three point shoot out.

The Rough Riders used some intense defense to force the Spartans into turnovers that disrupted the offensive flow.

GFRR took the game 60-41.

A struggling Moorhead boys squad hosts Freshman Phenom Mason Klabo, it was his first game since receiving the NDSU offer.

After falling down double digits the Spuds went on a 10-0 run to end the second quarter and make it a game, but the Eagles guard play and tempo was too much. The continue their winning ways 82-78.