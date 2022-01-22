They are sticking it to cancer at Scheels Arena!

Since 2010 Stick It To Cancer has raised over four hunded and sixty thousand dollars.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- They are sticking it to cancer at Scheels Arena!

For twenty five dollars you get a shirt and entry to all the hockey games featuring both boys and girls teams from Fargo North, South Shanley, North/South Davies along with others.

You could shop with vendors, buy homemade baked goods and art from local artists, toys, games, and a signed UND Hockey jersey.

Since 2010 Stick It To Cancer has raised over four hundred and sixty thousand dollars.

“Stick it To Cancer is about more than a game, it’s kind of special to my heart, what we do is raise money for lend a hand up, which then turns around and gives it back to our community, by boosting funds for benefits. Those in need like a medical crisis or something in our community,” said Stephanie Astrup Stick it to cancer chair.

Their goal is to get to half a million dollars in career earnings with this event.