Fargo Athlete chasing an Olympic dream

One fargo athlete sees his dreams come true as he heads to Beijing to represent America in the Winter Olympics competing in Biathlon.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- When preparation meets dedication, Olympian Paul Schommer is trying to get us to chase our dreams like he’s doing.

“Growing up I never saw myself as that good of an athlete. I grew up in a place like Fargo in Appleton, Wisconsin where football, basketball, baseball, were the big sports. So because I wasn’t good at them I didn’t really think I was a good athlete, said Fargo Olympian Paul Schommer.

Schommer was on the cross country ski team at The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, his college coach introduced him to biathlon.

A sport that combines cross country skiing and shooting rifles at targets between two stops during the race.

“It’s definitely not very popular in the US,” said Schommer.

Now he’s headed to Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics,

When that USA hits your chest you hear the opening ceremony and the music, what’s going through your mind.

“It’s definitely an honor to be able to represent the US at the Winter Olympics When I fist heard about the team naming I thought about all the people that helped get me here,” said Schommer.

After finishing with a career best at the World Cup, and having a normal training regiment this past year with the team and coaches he’s ready for the big stage.

“I think the team naming was just the start but actually getting into Beijing, my feet on the ground and starting those races is where it’s really going to start to set in but also that’s what I’m training for,” said Schommer.

“Heading into my first Olympics it’s definitely going to be different I think than a normal race, with all the media and hype,” said Schommer.

For those striving to get to the top of your professions Schommer has a message

“It doesn’t happen over night it’s a long process and perseverance is sometimes one of the greatest traits to be able to achieve a goal,” said Schommer.