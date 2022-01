Davies Boys Hockey’s Wiekem Wins High School Play of the Week

Won with 90 percent of the votes

FARGO, N.D — The Chris Heise high school play of the week winner goes to Davies boys hockey and goalie Trent Wiekem.

Wiekem had a big save in the first period against Moorhead that helped keep the game close at Scheels Arena last Tuesday.

Congrats to Wiekem and the Eagles.