Fargo City Commission drafts an action plan to improve Fargo Police

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Fargo City Commission makes the decision to put in motion an action plan to improve the police department.

The city administration team would work with police human resources to come up with the plan and they would bring to the commission.

Mayor Doctor Tim Mahoney says the Fargo Police Department Performance Action plan involves six parts: A performance improvement plan for Chief David Zibolski, Shift schedule examination on possibly moving from 12 to 10 hours, strategies to look at ways to retain sworn police officers and civilian members, departmental analysis and evaluation mental and physical health initiatives and community involvement efforts.

There was public support for Chief Zibolski.

“I know what the ramification means for people who look like me if two out of the last three police chiefs are ousted in this city. That means toxicity with in the department. That means instability within the department. We have body cameras now. We have a citizen led oversight committee that’s being put into place,” One Fargo Founder Wess Philome said.

Leaders say the plan will be drawn up immediately and sent in for review. They will also have a private investigation firm examine the department.