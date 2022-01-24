Former state lawmaker, Cass County commissioner dies at 86

Alon Wieland

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) Longtime Cass County Commissioner and former state legislator Alon Wieland passed away at the age of 86 on Saturday at Sheyenne Crossings in West Fargo.

Wieland, a Republican, was a member of the state house representing District 13 in West Fargo from 2002 to 2014 and a county commissioner from 1983 to 2003.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday with a prayer service at 7 at Faith & Journey Lutheran Church in West Fargo. The funeral will be Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the church.