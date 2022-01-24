Furnace was source of carbon monoxide that killed seven in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Moorhead police say the source of carbon monoxide that killed seven members of a family in December was a malfunctioning furnace.

Police initially said two sources could produce the carbon monoxide in the home: the home furnace, and a van located in the garage.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office, which conducted each autopsy, sent blood samples to a third-party lab for more extensive examinations. The presence of blood cyanide would be found in the victim’s blood if the poisoning were the result of an engine from a vehicle.

Police say the blood examination did not show the presence of blood cyanide. The findings rule out the vehicle as the source of the poisonous gas.

The victims were 37-year-old Belin Hernandez, 34-year-old Marleny Pinto, 16-year-old Breylin Hernandez, 7-year-old Mike Hernandez, 5-year-old Marbely Hernandez, 32-year-old Eldor Hernandez Castillo and 19-year-old Mariela Guzman Pinto.

The family immigrated from Honduras.