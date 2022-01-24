LIVE: Big Brothers/Big Sisters Gets Busy Searching For Mentors For Local Kids

70-80 Kids Need a Mentor Right Now in the F/M Metro

Fargo, N.D. (KVRR) – Dozens of kids in the metro need a mentor. Big Brothers/Big Sisters of the Village Family Service Center is pulling out all the stops to help find them.

They’re busy right now. January is National Mentoring Month. They’ve been trying to raise awareness and recruit new mentors all month.

February brings the Big Draft, their partnership with the NFL highlighting the importance mentorship has in lives.

Big Brothers/Big Sisters will be a part of February’s Giving Hearts Day through The Village.

Finally, their annual “Bowl for Kids’ Sake” fundraiser returns as an in-person event for the first time in 3 years.

It’s all in the name of finding Big Brothers to volunteer their time with local kids.

Program Director Susan Smith says, “So right now we have between 70 and 80 kids on our waiting list, and boys particularly long time to get a big brother, so there’s a huge need for men especially.”

Find out more about Big Brothers/Big Sisters and how to become a Big Brother or Sister by clicking here.