H.S. Girls Basketball Roundup: Shanley, Central Cass Come Out With Wins

Central Cass defeats Oak Grove, Shanley defeats Fargo South

FARGO, N.D — A pair of round wins on this Tuesday night in North Dakota high school girls basketball.

In EDC action, Shanley knocks off Fargo South, 75-67.

In Class B, Central Cass takes down Oak Grove, 69-20.