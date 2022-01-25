Polar Fest celebrates Detroit Lakes’ 150th anniversary

The biggest Polar fest in the history is happening this year

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR)- Polar Fest has been around since 1996 and this year organizers say it will be better than ever with bigger ice castles.

This year they will celebrate Detroit Lakes’ 150th anniversary.

The main attractions are the Polar Fest Plunge into the Little Detroit Lake and the frozen fireworks with thousands are expected to attend. Other events include Ice T golf, laser tubing, freeze your buns run and a free children’s book giveaway.

“This year it’s extended. It’s a long polar fest, it usually spans a couple weekends but now February eleventh through twenty seventh, now we actually get three full weekends of fun,” Propel DL President Viva Lauinger said.

“We have a couple of Ice sculpting teams that are going to come and do two large ice sculptures, and then we actually get local high schools involved and they’re going to do snow sculptures,” Carrie Johnston of the Ice Palace said.

Festivities kick off on February 14th with the Great Polar Hunt.