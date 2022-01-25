Rocket Dogs K-9 Aquatics and Wellness Center will soon close

The owner announced on Facebook that their current building is being sold

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — It was the first of its kind in Fargo and now it’s closing.

In a post to Facebook, the owner of Rocket Dogs K-9 Aquatics and Wellness Center says they are forced to close their doors.

The building is being sold and the owner says reopening is not financially doable.

The aquatics center for dogs opened in 2020.

Rocket Dogs needs to be out of the building by April 1st.

The owner says everything will be going up for sale and will be posted to their website.