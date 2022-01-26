Fargo Firefighters working to control house fire

A significant Fargo Fire Department presence is at 1418 2nd Avenue South.

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Firefighters are on the scene of an early morning house fire in central Fargo.

The emergency call to the two-story home came in at 5:08 a.m. from a passerby.

Fire marshal Ryan Erickson said one person has been taken to the hospital.

Xcel Energy has shut off power to the house where crews continue to battle the fire amidst bitter cold and strong winds.