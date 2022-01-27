Kwesi Adofo-Mensah Introduced As New Vikings GM

Mark Wilf/Vikings President & Kwesi Adofo-Mensah/Vikings GM | Twitter

EAGAN, Minn. (KVRR) — A new era for the Minnesota Vikings begins as Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is introduced as the team’s new general manager.

The 40-year-old coming to Minnesota on a 4-year deal, reportedly worth $12 million.

The new GM got a little emotional talking about his family.

“Sorry I didn’t think I was going to cry, I was telling her not to cry. She always had this phrase when something’s going on in life you know ‘All I can do is work’. That’s all she would tell me is all I can do is work. So when I see problems now I kind of get this smile on my face and I think of my mom, I roll up my sleeves and that’s when I’m most comfortable,” said Adofo-Mensah.

The Vikings’ ownership group fired Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer on January 10 after an 8-9 season and missing the playoffs for the third time in four seasons.