Moorhead convenience store honored for $1 million in lottery sales in 2021

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A Moorhead convenience store is honored for $1 million in lottery sales in one year for the first time in 2021.

Oasis C Store is along 57th Avenue North near the Red River. It joins 22 other retailers in Minnesota that sold more than $1 million in lottery tickets and scratch offs for the first time.

Amanda and Sajid Ghauri have owned Oasis for almost 19 years.

They say they’ve come close to $1 million in lottery sales many times.

They cite long-term relationships their employees have built with customers as one reason for their success.

“If you have 70 percent, just about 70 percent winners, the people like coming back to those places where they get some winnings,” Owner Sajid Ghauri said.

The Minnesota State Lottery says 2021 was a record selling year with more than $803 million.

The lottery sent a record of nearly $189 million to the state for vital services and environmental projects in every Minnesota county.