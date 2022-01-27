Postal Service apologizes to Moorhead residents for mail delays

USPS SAYS STEPS ARE BEING TAKEN TO ADDRESS THE CONCERNS

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The Postal Service is apologizing to Moorhead area residents who say they’ve been waiting several days for mail deliveries and home pickup service.

“Local management is aware of delivery issues in Moorhead…and is taking steps to address the concerns,” according to spokesman Desai Abdul-Razzaaq. “We appreciate the patience of our customers and the efforts of employees during challenging times.”

Some Moorhead residents say they have waited as long as five days between mail deliveries at their homes. Local postal workers say they’ve been working up to 60 hours each week to keep up with demand.

Abdul-Razzaaq says the Postal Service has been dealing with the effects of COVID-19.

“Our workforce, like others, is not immune to the human impacts of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. We will continue flexing our available resources to match the workload and we are proud of the efforts of postal employees as they define essential public service every day.”

Abdul-Razzaaq says the agency will “gladly work to address any specific issue from the community when brought to our attention and we encourage customers to reach out to their local postal station…we apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced.”