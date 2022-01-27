Research shows heart and brain diseases are linked

American Health Association annual study shows how brain and heart diseases are related via blood vessels

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Heart disease remains the leading cause of death worldwide according to the American Heart Association.

At this time every year, researchers publish reviews of studies related to the condition. This year, researchers found many risk factors for heart disease are the same for brain disease.

“Risk factors like high blood pressure, diabetes, elevated cholesterol, smoking and others are associated not just with heart disease and not just with stroke but also with brain diseases like with Alzheimer’s Disease and dementia,” Immediate Past-President of the American Health Association Dr. Mitchell Elkind said.

The big three behaviors commonly associated with healthy brains are exercise, a healthy diet and weight. Experts suggest keeping track of three vital numbers as another step to a healthy mind.

“Cholesterol, your blood sugar and of course perhaps most important, your blood pressure, because that’s the number one risk factor for stroke for example and heart disease in general,” Dr. Elkind said.

What’s good for the heart is also true for the brain. Research from the American Heart Association shows in the past 30 years, Alzheimer’s and dementia cases rose 144 percent and deaths increased to 184 percent.

“We know that the blood vessels of course supply the heart and that’s why people with high blood pressure and diabetes do experience heart disease and heart attacks, but those same go up to the brain as well,” Dr. Elkind said.

Although Alzheimer’s and dementia are commonly associated with people over 50, behavioral patterns from childhood to young adulthood gradually affect the heart and brain.

“Even earlier, into young adulthood, adolescence and even childhood, those patterns and behaviors and adverse numbers that start occurring even early in life can predict what’s gonna happen later in life so I think the message there is that it’s important to form the best habits early on,” Dr. Elkind said.

The American Heart Association is contributing millions of dollars for research about brain health and how it relates to heart problems.