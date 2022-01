South Dakota Extends Win Streak to 15 After Defeat of NDSU

Bison Fall to the Coyotes, 78-59

FARGO, N.D — North Dakota State women’s basketball falls to South Dakota at home, 78-59.

The Coyotes extend the nation’s longest win streak to 15 games.

Heaven Hamling and Abby Schulte combined for 26 points in the loss.

The Bison host South Dakota State next on Saturday.