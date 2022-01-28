Boat Show gets people ready for summer amid parts shortages

With Spring around the corner customers may face some difficulties purchasing boats this year.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – With Spring around the corner customers may face some difficulties purchasing boats this year.

“This is the time of the year that you want to come out and see what we’ve got because we do have some product, but it’s not going to be around for long,” Barry Shinn of Boat Show Marketing said.

“There is a shortage in the world of almost everything and we’re no different. The sooner people can make some decisions the sooner we’re going to be able to get that product to them. The shortages are a struggle but it’s like that no matter what type of industry you’re in right now. People are having longer wait times for stuff but I think they’re becoming more comfortable with that,” Jim Peterick of J&K Marine said.

Boat manufacturers like J&K Marine say they aren’t taking orders because parts to make the boats are tough to get right now. The tell me ordering a boat could result in missing parts like seats, leather and metal are two important items they’re struggling to get a hold of.”

If you want a boat by the summer they recommend purchasing now to ensure your boat is ready for the season.

“I mean the supply is tight we’re not going to lie to you but if you come out here, I mean seriously, June is not that far away so this is the weekend you want to come out there and make your best deal. If you wait too long maybe you could come down to the sportsman show in march, but I wouldn’t wait if you’re even thinking about it. I’d get out here this weekend and get that boat done,” Shinn said.

Sales reps say Pontoon and Vexus boats are in the highest demand, and boats can range from a few thousand dollars to a few hundred thousand dollars.

Typical wait times are six to eight weeks upon making requests but that time frame has drastically changed.

“It’s very hard when someone invests in you as a business on a recreation product, you want that and so we can do everything we can. We just keep plugging away with it and rolling with the punches,” Peterick said.